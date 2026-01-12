Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Duped Into Sending Objectionable Video, Circulated Online; Accused Booked

Amravati: A 17-year-old girl was lured into a romantic relationship, threatened, and later had her nude video circulated on social media. The incident occurred in the Nandgaon Peth area, sending shockwaves among citizens. Following the incident police registered a case against the accused young man on January 10th under various sections, including the POCSO Act.

Police report that 19-year-old Om Shendarkar of Nandgaon Peth, threatened and coerced a 17-year-old acquaintance from the same area into sending him a nude video after confessing his feelings for her on WhatsApp. The victim sent the video on December 19, 2025, around 2 PM. Shendarkar then circulated the video on social media, causing her significant humiliation.

After the video reached the victim's uncle via WhatsApp, he alerted the victim's mother. Questioned by her family, the victim explained she sent the video out of fear. Based on her complaint, Nandgaon Peth police filed a case against Om Shendarkar under sections for molestation, the POCSO Act, threatening, and the IT Act. Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Shahane is investigating.