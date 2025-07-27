Maharashtra Shocker: Pune Man Kills His Own Brother, Dumps Body Near Mulshi Dam

In a shocking incident, the body of a young man was discovered in the bushes near Gonwadi village in the Mulshi dam area on the morning of Saturday, July 26. The victim had been brutally assaulted with a sharp weapon, and his body was discarded behind a roadside tea stall in an attempt to destroy evidence. Upon receiving the alert around 9:30 a.m., Paud Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Within just seven hours, the crime was solved. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Rishikesh Anil Shirke, a resident of Karvenagar in Pune.

Police investigations revealed that the victim’s elder brother, Aniket Anil Shirke (26), was responsible for the murder. The two were siblings and reportedly had a strained relationship. Rishikesh was unemployed and addicted to alcohol and other substances, often creating disturbances at home. On the night of July 25, Aniket took Rishikesh out on the pretext of drinking. In the early hours of Saturday, at around 3 a.m., he allegedly killed Rishikesh using a sharp weapon, dragging the body to a secluded spot by the dam to conceal the crime.

The police faced major challenges in identifying the body as no identification documents were found at the scene. Forensic teams, a dog squad, and crime scene experts were immediately deployed. CCTV footage from both sides of the Pune–Kolad road was thoroughly scanned. Simultaneously, the police shared photos of the deceased within official groups to seek help in identification. Eventually, with the help of Warje Malwadi Police Station, the body was identified, and the accused was tracked down and arrested in record time, thanks to the quick coordination between multiple police units.

The case was cracked under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Kumar Pujari and Senior Inspector Santosh Girigosavi. A dedicated team including Assistant Inspector Sudhir Kadam, officers Balaji Kamble, Sandeep Chavan, PSI Sameer Shaikh, ASI Sachin Shinde, and constables Ganesh Lokhande, Siddheshwar Patil, Arjun, Prashant Bunge, Suravase, and Shrikrishna Pore played a key role in solving the crime. The Paud Police are receiving widespread praise for their swift and efficient action in bringing the accused to justice within just hours of the crime being reported.