Maharashtra Shocker: Stepfather Arrested for Allegedly Raping and Filming 19-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

In a shocking incident of inhumanity came to light where stepfather allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl saying that her mother was sick. He then filmed it on his mobile phone and tried to rape her again by blackmailing her. Following the continuous blackmailing the teen girl reached Chikalthana police station and filed a complaint, after which the police arrested the perverted stepfather.

A 19-year-old is a college student working a private job, lives with her mother, stepfather, and two sisters in the Beed Bypass area. Her mother, who remarried a 43-year-old hospital employee after divorcing her father, recently gave birth to a daughter with her new husband. While he mother was hospitalized for poor health, victim's stepfather woke her up at 2:30 am on April 22, claiming her mother's condition had worsened. He then allegedly abused step-daughter and filmed the incident, which she kept secret due to her mother's illness and fear of family shame.

The accused father tried to abuse her by showing her the video on his mobile phone and blackmailing her. Tired of his harassment, victim went directly to the Chikalthana police station and filed a complaint. Following her complaint, Police Inspector Ravikiran Darwade registered a case against the perverted father and arrested him. Sub-Inspector Uttam Nagargoje is investigating further.