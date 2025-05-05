Maharashtra Shocker: Wedding Turns to Tragedy as Groom Dies on His Bride's Lap

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a groom passed away on his first journey with his bride just days after their wedding. Narayan Kanwalsingh Boga, a 26-year-old from Gahanegota village, was filled with hope for a happy life with his newlywed wife, Deepika. However, tragedy struck on the morning of May 3rd, when Narayan succumbed to severe abdominal pain while traveling with his bride to a hospital. This devastating incident has left the entire village in mourning, as the young couple’s dreams of a blissful future were tragically cut short.

Narayan had lived a modest life working in farming and labor. Having lost his father 15 years ago, Narayan and his mother had been surviving against the odds. The family was now looking forward to a fresh start as Narayan entered adulthood. With hopes of finding a good match, Narayan married Deepika, the daughter of Firuram Kumeti from Madhopur, Chhattisgarh, on April 30th. Their traditional wedding ceremony was a joyous occasion, symbolizing a new chapter for Narayan. Little did they know, their dreams of a long and happy life together would be short-lived.

On May 1st, the day after their wedding, Narayan hosted a welcome ceremony in his village. It was a day filled with celebrations and a special feast prepared for their loved ones. However, during the festivities, Narayan complained of stomach pains, which made him seek medical attention. He visited a private hospital in Betkathi, where he received treatment and returned home later that day. Despite feeling better on May 2nd, his health deteriorated once again on May 3rd, and the pain became unbearable, leading to an unfortunate chain of events.

Accompanied by his bride Deepika and a friend, Narayan set off on his motorcycle towards a hospital in Vasli on the morning of May 3rd. As they approached Bori village, Narayan's condition worsened. In a desperate attempt to ease his pain, he stopped the motorcycle and laid his head on his bride’s lap. Tragically, Narayan passed away on the spot. The scene was heartbreaking, as it marked the end of their wedding journey—one that was supposed to be filled with love and new beginnings.

Narayan’s untimely death has shocked the entire community. His mother, who had already lost her husband years ago, is now left to mourn the loss of her son. The couple’s dreams of a joyful marriage and a bright future together have been shattered in an instant. As the news of his passing spread, a deep sense of sorrow swept through the village. Despite the happiness that surrounded their wedding celebrations, the family and the community are now grieving the loss of a young life full of potential and promise.