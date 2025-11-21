Maharashtra Shocker: Young Couple Consumes Poison; Man Dies, Woman Battles for Life

A couple in Mohadi taluka, Maharashtra, consumed poison because the woman's marriage was arranged with someone else. In this young man died, while young woman is in critical condition. According to information, deceased young man is named as Puneet Naresh Bhalavir left house in midnight to meet his girlfriend in Dudhala (Dist. Nagpur) on Nov 19 midnight.

Puneet left home without telling anyone and went to Dudhala (Dist. Nagpur) to meet his girlfriend, after which both of them consumed poison. Girl's marriage was fixed and when Puneet came to know about this he tried to meet him. It is still not clear what exactly happened between the two before consuming the poison.

Young woman is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Since the incident site falls in Mohadi taluka, a report of the incident was given to the Aroali Police Station. The police conducted a panchnama and sent the body of the deceased youth to the hospital in Mohadi for autopsy. After that, Puneet's body was cremated at the crematorium in Ghorpad at 2 pm on November 20.

Another suicide case of a student reported in span of 24 hours in the country, where a 13-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping from the roof of her school in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Aarohi Deepak Bitlan.

Also Read: Jaipur School Student Suicide: CBSE Report Flags Safety Lapses, Bullying Ignored for 18 Months

The reason behind the suicide is still under investigation, but her parents have alleged that she took the step due to harassment by a teacher in her school. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and have begun an investigation.