Maharashtra signs 23 MoUs, to invest over Rs 30,000 cr

Maharashtra will have an investment of 4 billion dollar, or about Rs 30,000 crore. The agreement was reached at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Maharashtra government is confident that more than 66,000 jobs will be created through this investment.

Investment in Maharashtra will be from pharma and medical equipment, IT, data centers, textiles, paper and pulp, steel, food processing, packaging. This will boost employment generation in the state.

The MoU was signed at the Maharashtra Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that MoUs have been signed for FDI from countries like Singapore, Indonesia, USA and Japan.

Maharashtra signed 23 MoUs at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This includes companies like Indorama, Microsoft etc. A data center will be set up by Microsoft in Pune. State Minister for Industry Subhash Desai, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut, Additional Chief Minister's Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries Baldev Singh, MSEDCL Managing Director Vijay Singhal, MIDC Chief Executive Officer Dr Anbalgan were present on the occasion.

Where will the investment be made in Maharashtra?

Microsoft to launch data center in Pune. It will invest Rs 3,200 crore. Leading textile companies like Indorama Corporation and IndoCount Industries Limited will invest in Nagpur and Kolhapur textile centers in the state. Indonesia's Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) will invest around Rs 10,000 crore in Raigad. This company produces pulp and paper. It is a leading company in Indonesia. In addition, Havemore Ice Creams Pvt Ltd will start an ice cream manufacturing unit in Pune.