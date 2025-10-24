Maharashtra: Six Arrested for Allegedly Killing 27-Year-Old Man in Chandrapur For Not Giving Diwali Gift

Shocking incident of crime has came to light were Six people allegedly killed a young man in Maharashtra's Chandrapur areas over dispute over not giving him a Diwali gift. According to reports incident came to light on Thursday (23) morning. Local crime branch cracked the case within an hour and arrested six people.

Deceased identified as Nitesh Vasudev Thackeray, (27) resident of Ward No. 01, Betal Chowk Durgapur. The names of the arrested accused are Karan Gopal Meshram (22), Yash Cholelal Raut (19), Anil Rameshwar Bonde (22), Prateek Manik Meshram (22), Tausif Aziz Sheikh (23), Sujit Jayakumar Ganveer (25), all residents of Durgapur. Sujit Ganveer has a shop in Durgapur. Nitesh Thackeray had been working with him for a few months. Since it was Diwali, Nitesh was expecting new clothes or a gift from the owner. However, Sujit did not give the gift. Nitesh had stopped going to work due to this.

Sujit had a grudge against Nitesh due to the argument. For this, he called a knife online. On Wednesday, he took Nitesh out with some friends on the pretext of "let's go watch a movie". After this, everyone drank at night and took him to a deserted place in the Hukum area behind the Law College in Tukum. There, the accused brutally beat Nitesh. He died on the spot in this beating.

Burned a bike to destroy evidence

To destroy evidence of Nitesh's murder, the accused burned his bike near the Neela Pani Nallah in Padmapur. The next morning, Thursday, a body discovered in the Law College area was identified as Nitesh. Investigation was led by Superintendent of Police Mummaka Sudarshan, Additional Superintendent of Police Ishwar Katkade, Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Amol Kachore, and Ramnagar Police Inspector Asifraja Sheikh.