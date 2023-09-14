Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar calls MLAs from both Sena factions for disqualification hearing today

After a 15-month hiatus following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde that resulted in the Shiv Sena's split, hearings for the disqualification petitions against 53 MLAs from both factions of the party are set to commence on Thursday, September 14. These proceedings will unfold within the chambers of the Maharashtra Assembly in the presence of Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

In response to the scheduled hearing, Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated that he would listen to all sides before making decisions on the disqualification pleas filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs from his camp.

“I will decide as a quasi-judicial authority. I cannot comment further on the issue. Action will be taken as per the rules and framework of the Constitution. I will hear everyone’s side before taking the decision,” Narwekar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This development follows Narwekar's previous actions in July, where he initiated notifications to 40 members of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 MLAs from the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, seeking their responses to the disqualification petitions filed against them.