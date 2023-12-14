Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar rejects demand for discussion on LS bypolls in Pune

On Thursday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar dismissed the request from former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan seeking the state's stance on conducting by-elections in the Chandrapur and Pune Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India (EC) to promptly conduct the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, emphasizing that constituents from the area should not be left without representation for an extended period. The Opposition has expressed approval of the court's decision.

Raising the matter under point of information, Chavan said, The Bombay High Court has directed the EC to hold bye elections for Pune and Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituencies vacated after the death of the respective MPs. I want to know the Maharashtra government’s stand over it because without the state’s approval, the elections cannot be held. Chavan also insisted that someone from the treasury bench respond to his demand. However, Narwekar rejected the demand.

There have been some directives about the holding of the bye elections. This house cannot discuss any developments that have taken place in other constitutional bodies, said Narwekar, adding that no discussion will take place on the matter in the assembly. The HC on Wednesday passed its order on a plea filed by Pune resident Sughosh Joshi against a certificate issued by the Election Commission to not hold bypoll to the constituency, which fell vacant following the death of sitting BJP MP Bapat on March 29.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata ripped into the EC’s stand on not holding the Pune bye election as it was busy with other polls, including preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it bizarre and wholly unreasonable.