Maharashtra Assembly Session: CM Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Shinde and Pawar Take Oath as MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Saturday, December 7, on the first day of the three-day special session of the House. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also took oath as members of the Maharashtra assembly.

The three leaders were administered the oath as MLAs by the legislative assembly's pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am. The pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office to the rest of the 287 newly-elected MLAs.

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take the oath of MLA at the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.



The results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23. The Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a resounding victory by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The new government was sworn in on December 5. Devendra Fadnavis returned as the chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers.