Maharashtra: Speeding Car Mows Down Two Farmers Near Nandrabad; Army Subedar Arrested After Fleeing Accident Scene

In a tragic road accident on Sunday morning, two farmers were killed when they were mowed down by a speeding car near Nandrabad. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Manojkumar Katkar, a subedar from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cantonment. The incident occurred around 8 am near Talat College on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Khuldabad Road.

The victims, Dnyaneshwar Jadhav (34) and Ashok Ghusale (55), were walking along the roadside when they were struck by the car. The vehicle, registered under number MH-24-BH-5663, was being driven by Katkar, who was reportedly en route to Khuldabad with his wife. Katkar allegedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

After the accident, Katkar attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended on Mhaismal Road. Khuldabad police, led by PI Dhananjay Farate and constables Zakir Shaikh and Siddharth Sadawarte, arrived at the location and conducted the panchnama. The bodies were sent to Khuldabad Rural Hospital and were later handed over to the families. A case has been registered against the accused.