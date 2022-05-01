Maharashtra SSC, HSC result date: Know where and how to check results

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the SSC and HSC results soon. According to the reports the results are likely to be out between Jun 10-June 20. This year, SSC exams in Maharashtra were conducted from March 15 to April 18 while HSC was conducted from March 4 to April 7. The syllabus was also reduced by 25 percent for both classes.

Know where to check the results

Students can check the results on the following websites

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Know how to check the results

Go to the official website of the board.

Click on the link for Class 10th and 12th results.

Enter your roll number.

Then enter your mother's name.

Submit the details and check your result.



