Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Class 10 Marks to Be Announced on May 13 at 1 PM

With the Class 12 results now declared, attention has shifted to the much-awaited SSC (Class 10) results in Maharashtra. Students and parents across the state are eagerly waiting, and now there's an official update. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC 2024 results on Monday, May 13, at 1:00 PM. This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the examination, and their wait is finally coming to an end. Last year, the SSC results were declared on May 27, 2024, following the HSC results, which were released on May 21, 2024.

How and Where to Check the SSC Result:

Students can check their results online through the following official websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

Steps to View the Result:

Go to any of the websites listed above.

Click on the link that says “SSC Examination Result 2024.”

Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s First Name as required.

Click “Submit” to access your result.

The online marksheet will display:

Subject-wise marks

Date of birth

Roll number

This provisional marksheet can be used until schools distribute the official copy.