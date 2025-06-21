Maharashtra : ST Bus-Rickshaw Accident Near Naringre, Malvan Claims Four Lives, 1 Critically Injured

In a tragic incident, four rickshaw drivers from Achra in Malvan taluka, Maharashtra, lost their lives and one was seriously injured in a horrific road accident near the Naringre crematorium on the Naringre–Kotkamte road. The accident occurred around 3:45 PM on Friday when a rickshaw collided with a state transport (ST) bus. The group had earlier traveled to Devgad taluka for a monsoon sightseeing trip. After completing the tour, they briefly returned to Achra before starting their journey back to Devgad.

The accident claimed the lives of Sanket Sadanand Ghadi (35, Achra Varchiwadi), Santosh Ramji Gaonkar (35, Achra Gaudwadi), Rohan Mohan Naik (35, Achra Gaudwadi), and Sunil alias Sonu Kolambkar (42, Achra Pirawadi). Raghunath Ramdas Binsale (45, Achra Bhandarwadi), seriously injured, was transferred to Goa Bamboli. The group of five was returning from a rainy season trip to Devgad taluka and were on their way back from Achra to Devgad when the accident occurred.

A group of friends, including rickshaw driver Sanket Ghadi from Achra, Santosh Gavkar, Rohan Naik, Sonu Kolambkar, and Raghunath Binsale, traveled to Devgad taluka by rickshaw for monsoon tourism. Around 3:45 pm, near the Naringre cemetery on the Naringre-Kotkamte route, Ghadi's rickshaw, while yielding to a Vijaydurg-Malvan ST bus (driven by Sandeep Anant Malgaonkar and conducted by D.M. Bhele) en route from Devgad depot, lost control on an uphill bend. The rickshaw overturned and collided with the bus. The accident killed Ghadi, Gavkar, and Kolambkar instantly. Naik and Binsale sustained critical injuries. Local villagers, including Mithbaun Sarpanch Bhai Nare and others, responded to the scene and provided initial aid. Naik and Binsale were transported to Devgad Rural Hospital by Rameshwar Pratishthan ambulance, but Naik died en route. Binsale received initial treatment and was then transferred to Bambuli, Goa for further care.

Devgad Police Inspector Bharat Dhumal and his team conducted an investigation at the site. The bodies were transported to Mithbaw Primary Health Center for autopsies. Achra Sarpanch Jeroen Fernandes, Shindesena Sub-District Chief Mahesh Rane, and over 200 villagers from Achra and the surrounding area were present at the health center.The grief of the victims' families at the Mithbaw Primary Health Center was overwhelming. Gavkar had been married for three years. Kolambkar leaves behind two daughters, and Ghadi had recently celebrated his son's first birthday. The group of approximately 15 rickshaw traders from Achra had shared a meal in Masavi earlier in the day and were returning to Achra when the accident occurred.