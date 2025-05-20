Maharashtra: State Cabinet Approves New Housing Policy with Slogan 'My Home, My Right'
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 20, 2025 15:30 IST2025-05-20T15:29:32+5:302025-05-20T15:30:19+5:30
In a significant move aimed at addressing the housing needs of various sections of society, the Maharashtra state cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the new state housing policy with the slogan "My Home, My Right." The policy envisions an investment of Rs 70,000 crore and includes a comprehensive approach covering slum rehabilitation and redevelopment. Priority will be given to low-income groups, senior citizens, women, industrial workers, and students. This was among eight key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, which also included major approvals in urban development, judiciary, and water resources.
Key Decisions from the Cabinet Meeting:
- New State Housing Policy: The government launched a new housing policy centered around the slogan "My Home – My Right." With Rs 70,000 crore in projected investment, the policy will focus on inclusive housing for economically weaker sections, senior citizens, women, students, and industrial workers.
- Compressed Biogas Project: Mahanagar Gas Limited will set up a compressed biogas plant using biomethanation technology on a leased plot in Deonar, provided at concessional rates by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
- Approval for Pending Industrial Proposals: The cabinet cleared pending proposals under previously expired industrial policies, under the Industries, Energy, Labour, and Mining departments.
- New Civil Court at Karanja: A senior-level civil court will be established in Karanja, Washim district, with approval for 28 new posts and a sanctioned expenditure of Rs 1.76 crore.
- Lift Irrigation Scheme in Dhule: Approval was given for a revised cost of Rs 5329.46 crore for the Sulwade-Jamphal-Kanoli lift irrigation scheme in Sindkheda, Dhule, which will add 52,720 hectares of irrigation capacity.
- Aruna Medium Project in Sindhudurg: The Aruna Medium Project in Vaibhavwadi, Sindhudurg district, received approval for a revised cost of Rs 2025.64 crore, set to generate 5,310 hectares of irrigation potential.
- Poshir Project in Raigad: The Poshir irrigation project in Karjat taluka, Raigad district, was granted administrative approval at a cost of Rs 6394.13 crore.
- Shilar Project in Raigad: Another major irrigation project in Karjat, Raigad—the Shilar Project—received administrative approval for Rs 4869.72 crore.