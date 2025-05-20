Maharashtra: State Cabinet Approves New Housing Policy with Slogan 'My Home, My Right'

In a significant move aimed at addressing the housing needs of various sections of society, the Maharashtra state cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the new state housing policy with the slogan "My Home, My Right." The policy envisions an investment of Rs 70,000 crore and includes a comprehensive approach covering slum rehabilitation and redevelopment. Priority will be given to low-income groups, senior citizens, women, industrial workers, and students. This was among eight key decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, which also included major approvals in urban development, judiciary, and water resources.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Rajasthan on May 22, to Inaugurate 103 Redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 Districts

Key Decisions from the Cabinet Meeting: