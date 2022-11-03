Maharashtra: State cabinet decides to pay compensation to farmers for crop loss due to October rains

The Maharashtra cabinet decided to pay compensation up to three hectares to farmers who lost their crops due to retreating rains last month.

According to a report of PTI,this decision was taken in the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. For the crop losses in October rains, compensation up to 3 hectares will be provided which is double the amount given through the State Disaster Relief Fund, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The state government has provided the additional relief of Rs 4,700 crore since June-July as compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to rains, it said, adding farmers were never provided with the relief due to constant rains in the past.