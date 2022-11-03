Maharashtra: State cabinet decides to pay compensation to farmers for crop loss due to October rains
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2022 12:03 PM 2022-11-03T12:03:19+5:30 2022-11-03T12:04:38+5:30
The Maharashtra cabinet decided to pay compensation up to three hectares to farmers who lost their crops due to retreating rains last month.
According to a report of PTI,this decision was taken in the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. For the crop losses in October rains, compensation up to 3 hectares will be provided which is double the amount given through the State Disaster Relief Fund, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.
The state government has provided the additional relief of Rs 4,700 crore since June-July as compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to rains, it said, adding farmers were never provided with the relief due to constant rains in the past.