Maharashtra: Student Dies After Assault During Freshers’ Party in Latur College, Six Arrested

A shocking incident at a private college in Maharashtra’s Latur district claimed the life of a student who was allegedly beaten to death during a freshers’ party. Police officials confirmed the arrest of six students in connection with the assault. The tragic event took place on October 8 at a reputed educational institution located in the MIDC area of Latur. Authorities said that what started as a celebratory gathering for newcomers quickly turned violent, leaving one student fatally injured and sparking outrage across the campus and local community.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Suraj Shinde, got into a heated argument with a group of students while dancing at the party. The verbal spat soon escalated, and the group allegedly began attacking Shinde with sticks and fists in a fit of rage. He suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Acting on a complaint filed by a fellow student, the police registered a case of murder and arrested four suspects by October 16.

Two additional students were taken into custody on October 21 after their alleged involvement surfaced during the investigation, bringing the total number of arrests to six. Police officials stated that all the accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and using dangerous weapons to inflict injuries. They have also been charged with criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The case is currently being investigated under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Pogulwar, who is leading the probe to determine the exact sequence of events and identify any additional culprits. Officials have also recorded statements from eyewitnesses and college staff to piece together how the altercation spiraled out of control. Meanwhile, authorities have tightened security within the college premises to prevent further incidents and maintain peace as the investigation continues.