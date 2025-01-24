Maharashtra: Suresh Dhas Criticizes Relocation of Patients for Walmik Karad’s Safety During ICU Treatment

The court has ordered that Walmik Karad, the primary suspect in a case involving extortion from a windmill company, remain in judicial custody for another 14 days. However, Karad's health has worsened while in custody, and he has been admitted to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the ICU. Reports indicate that patients next to him have been moved for his safety, which has caused outrage from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas.

MLA Dhas condemned the decision to relocate twenty-five patients for Karad’s safety, questioning whether the authorities would provide compensation to those affected. He announced his intention to raise the matter with the Chief Secretary.

In a separate investigation, the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, is still ongoing. The main suspect, Krishna Andhale, is currently on the run, and the police have labeled him as absconding. Both Walmik Karad and others involved in this case face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Additionally, MLA Suresh Dhas has made serious claims regarding the unsolved murder of Mahadev Munde, which occurred 15 months ago. Dhas stated that further investigation is unnecessary and that the case should be transferred to the Local Crime Branch (LCB). He alleged that certain police officers, including Bhadane and Kendra, have connections to the suspects. Dhas has called for immediate police action and demanded that the murder case be resolved within fifteen days, accusing the Beed district police of losing their credibility.