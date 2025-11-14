Maharashtra: Teen Student Found Hanging in Karad College Hostel, Investigation Launched

Maharashtra: Minor boy found hanged in his college hostel in Karad on Thursday, November 13th 2025 morning. The exact reason for his suicide is not yet known, but the police are investigating. According to the information, deceased who went to village returned to hostel on Wednesday night.

He was found dead by suicide in his room on Thursday morning after not responding to knocks. Staff opened the door to find he had hanged himself. Karad city police arrived, conducted an autopsy, and confirmed the suicide. The deceased boy was from Maval taluka and an only child.

A 50-year-old man has committed suicide after getting dismissed from work. Deceased wife has Case registered case against two people at Ambegaon police in this regard. The name of the person who committed suicide is Deepak Bobde, resident of Prestige Pacific Society, Dalvinagar, Ambegaon, Katraj.

According to the information given by the police, Swati Bobde's husband was working in a private company. He was depressed due to the harassment given by the accused and his dismissal from work. On October 6 last month, Deepak committed suicide by hanging himself in a lodge in Khandala taluka of Satara district. After that, his wife Swati recently filed a complaint with the police.