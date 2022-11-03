Maharashtra: Tejasvi Surya to inaugurate BJP’s youth wing branch office in Worli

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya will inaugurate a braanch of BJP's youth wing at Worli, Mumbai.

The development assumes significance as Worli is the Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena.

The inauguration of the youth wing branch by Surya will take place at 11.30 am and is part of his day-long programme in Mumbai, named ‘Mumbai Tejasvi Swagat’. Throughout the second half of Friday, the Bangalore South MP will address the district, zone, and ward-level party members of the BJYM at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, opposite Shivaji Park in Dadar West, Indian Express reported.

