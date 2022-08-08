Maharashtra TET Scam: Abdul Sattar's son & daughter named in TET scam

In the TET scam that is currently raging across the state, the name of son and daughter of Abdul Sattar, a former minister and now a big leader of the Shinde faction, has come to light. But Abdul Sattar has countered that this whole conspiracy was made for defamation. Action should be taken against my children if they are at fault. If not, hang those who did all this, said Sattar. This matter should be properly investigated. No one should do anything to defame anyone. Sattar has also said that action should be taken against those who defame by giving wrong information.

Speaking about this, Shiv Sena District Chief Ambadas Danve said that a thorough investigation should be conducted into this matter. Not only the names of Abdul Sattar but many others are there in it. There is no question of conspiracy by the opponents. We are demanding an inquiry into the matter, if anyone is guilty, they should be punished. He also said that the investigation of this matter is going on. Ambadas Danve also said that I will not accuse the children but the matter should be investigated.

The names of Sattar's children are Heena Sattar, Ujma Sattar, Huma Farheen Sattar, Amer Sattar.

