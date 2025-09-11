Maharashtra: Thieves Attempt ATM Robbery in Jalgaon, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In a dramatic late-night incident, thieves tried to rob Maharashtra Bank ATM in Jalgaon. The alleged incident was caught on CCTV camera which soon went viral on social media. The video shows two thieves with cloth tied over their faces attempting a robbery. They are seen trying to tamper with the CCTV camera in the ATM cabin to commit the crime. However, as the footage is incomplete, it remains unclear whether the thieves succeeded in the robbery.As per the CCTV footage, the incident took place on Wednesday (September 10).

Last month a similar incident was reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where four thieves tried to break an ATM and pull it away with the help of an SUV. The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) located at the Shahnoorwadi branch of the country's largest lender State Bank of India. Four persons came in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and tied the ATM to it with a yellow coloured belt. They tried to pull the ATM with the help of the vehicle but did not succeed, a police official said. The thieves also damaged the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM cabin and tried to open the cash dispensing machine with the help of a screw driver, but failed in that also and fled, he said. Following a complaint by the bank's branch manager, a case was registered at the Jawaharnagar police station on Monday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for theft, mischief and common intention in criminal act, the official said.