Maharashtra: Thieves Threaten Family with Knife, Loots Lakhs in Cash and Jewellery In Beed

In a shocking incident, four unidentified men with cloth masks broke into the home of farmer Anna Kondiram Chalak in Malegaon, Kej taluka of Maharashtra's Beed district, around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The robbers, armed with knives, threatened the couple and looted cash and jewellery worth a total of ₹4.44 lakh.

Chalak and his family were asleep when the four men, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, forced open the main door and stormed into the house. The intruders held the couple at knifepoint and made off with a chandelier weighing one tola, a necklace and mini-necklace (both 7 grams), a gold necklace weighing 5 grams, a mangalsutra, a gold ring (5 grams), and Rs 74,000 in cash.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Yusufwadgaon Police Station based on Chalak’s complaint. Assistant Police Inspector Machhindranath Shendge is leading the investigation. Police sources also confirmed that the same group of thieves attempted break-ins at two other locations in Malegaon, including a clothing shop. However, those attempts were reportedly thwarted after alert residents woke up and raised an alarm.