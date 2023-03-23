Maharashtra: Three booked for cheating woman after promising job in Palghar

Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a woman job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh in Palghar district, a police official said.

The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said.

After she gave them Rs 2 lakh, the accused started avoiding her, following which she approached police. No arrest has been made in the cheating case we have registered, he added.

In another incident, A 60-year-old woman in Mumbai who recently retired from a private company was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 24 lakh in a cryptocurrency fraud by a person whom she acquainted with on a matrimonial website, the police said.