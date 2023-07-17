Maharashtra: Three boys among 7 feared drown in separate incidents in Mumbai and Chandrapur

At least seven people, including three boys, are believed to have drowned in two separate instances that occurred on Sunday in Mumbai and the Maharashtra district of Chandrapur.

In Mumbai, five minor boys entered the Marve creek in suburban Malad in the morning. While two of them were rescued, three others went missing, a Fire Brigade official said, adding the trio remains untraced till night.

In Chandrapur district in east Maharashtra, four members of a group enjoying a picnic fell into Ghodazeri lake, some 106 km from the district headquarters, while clicking a selfie at around 4.30 pm, a police officer said.

The four men, including a 17-year-old boy, are being sought by teams from the police and emergency management, the officer said, adding that the lake's water level had risen as a result of recent rainfall.

Due to adverse lighting and weather conditions, the search operation was put on hold on Sunday night. Two of the five youngsters, ages 13 and 16, were pulled from the creek in Marve, Mumbai, before the fire department arrived, according to the official.

