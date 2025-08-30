Maharashtra: Three Injured as Mob Attacks During Mahaprasad Meal in Sangli

Sangali: Violence took place in Islampur on Thursday night, a mob of twelve to thirteen people attacked three members of the same family with iron rods and sticks in Peth (Tal. Walwa). The attack was repeated after abusing them during the Mahaprasad meal. The incident allegedly ignited a jealous dispute within the Ganapati Mandal of Peth village. The incident allegedly ignited a jealous dispute within the Ganapati Mandal of Peth village.

Suraj Vitthal Patil (25) along with his father Vitthal Subrao Patil and cousin Pawan Pandurang Patil are the names of the three injured. Suraj has filed a complaint with the police in this regard. Accordingly, a case of mob violence has been registered against Abhimanyu Kadam, Rituraj Kadam, Aniket Hanmant Kadam, Sushant Kadam, Aditya Kadam, Atul Kadam, Prathamesh Kadam, Shubham Kadam, Sagar Pawar, Saurabh Chavan and two or three strangers.

According to the police, on Thursday night around 9:30 pm, Suraj had gone with his father to have Mahaprasad of Navjyot Ganesh Mandal. There, Sushant Kadam abused Vitthal Patil. At that time, after settling the dispute, they stopped near the Ganpati of Shivshakti Tarun Mandal in the middle of the palace. At that time, all the above attackers gathered an illegal crowd and attacked him with iron rods and sticks, severely beating and injuring Suraj, his father and cousin. This incident had created a tense atmosphere in the area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.