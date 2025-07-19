Maharashtra: Three Women Drown in Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur

Pandharpur, Maharashtra (July 19, 2025): Three women from Jalna district drowned in the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur on Saturday morning. The victims were identified as residents of Dhawda village in Bhokardan taluka. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sangeetabai Sanju Sapkal, aged 42, and Sunitabai Mahadu Sapkal, aged 38. The name of the third woman was not confirmed yet.

Devotees from Maharashtra and other states visit Pandharpur regularly for the Vitthal darshan. Following tradition, every visitor first takes a holy dip in the Chandrabhaga river before proceeding for darshan. On Saturday, several women from Bhokardan arrived in Pandharpur. After reaching the riverbank, they went to the spot near Pundalik temple for the ritual bath. Due to misjudging the water depth, the three women drowned.

The bodies of Sunita and Sangeeta Sapkal were recovered from the river. Efforts to find the third woman are still underway.

The incident has been registered at the Pandharpur police station.