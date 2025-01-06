Maharashtra: Tigress Found Dead in Bhandara, Electrocution Suspected; One Person Detained

A tigress was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, following which one person was detained for questioning. The carcass of the 3-year-old tigress was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range.

"There are burn marks on the body. It suggests the culprit may have tried to burn it. The organs are intact," Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Gavai said.

Officials suspect electrocution as the cause of death. The case is under investigation by Tumsar police and forest department officials, who are awaiting the post-mortem report. This incident is the second tiger death in the area in recent days following a sub-adult tiger's demise near Deonara-Kurmuda village on December 30.