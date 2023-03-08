Maharashtra: TMC asks officials to prepare action plan for water distribution for summer

Officials of the civic body in Maharashtra’s Thane city have been asked to prepare an action plan for water distribution for summer, an official said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of officials on Monday to review problems in water distribution due to the road works and leakages, he said.

The civic chief directed engineers to solve complaints related to water supply on priority and prepare an action plan for distribution of water during summer. The commissioner took stock of the availability and requirement of water for Thane city, it was stated.