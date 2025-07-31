Maharashtra to Grant Ownership of Pre-2011 Encroachments on Govt Land; 30 Lakh Families to Benefit

The State government will launch a massive drive to regularise encroachments made before December 31, 2011 on government lands by granting ownership rights to the oсcupants. As many as 30 lakh families are expected to benefit from the drive, announced revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday. He said the lands leased for social purposes will be taken back if the lease terms and conditions are found to be violated.

Addressing a press conference, Bawankule said the decision to grant ownership of encroached government lands to encroachers was already taken in 2018. A Revenue Week will be observed across the State from August 1, during which ownership certificates will be issued. Ownership will be granted for plots up to 500 square feet. If a family has encroached upon a larger area, it will have to pay the additional cost as per the ready reckoner rates.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "...There are 35 cities where the Sindhi community resides, and many are scattered across other areas as well. For these 5 lakh families, we have issued a government resolution today. All members of the Sindhi community… pic.twitter.com/MLUID7bNmK — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2025

The State had allotted land on lease to various institutions for schools, colleges, hospitals, etc., but many of these lands are now being used for commercial or other purposes. Complaints have been received that some hospital plots do not reserve 20% of their beds for the poor, as required. District collectors have been asked to submit reports in this regard within a month. The government will impose penalties and may also reclaim the lands, warned Bawankule.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Scraps EWS Quota in Private Medical Colleges.

A campaign titled "From National Leader to Father of the Nation" will be run between September 17 (PM Narendra Modi's birthday) and October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary). Drone surveys will be conducted in every village, and property cards will be issued to every household in rural areas.

Fake Bangladeshi certificates to be cancelled by August 15. All disputes regarding agricultural roads will be resolved, and 12-foot-wide roads will be constructed near every field in 5 years.