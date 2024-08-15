Maharashtra to Launch 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme on August 17, Providing Rs 1,500 Monthly Aid to Over 1 Crore Women

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday that over one crore eligible women in the state will begin receiving Rs 1,500 in monthly financial assistance through the government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, set to be launched on August 17.

Speaking to reporters, he revealed that during the scheme's trial run on Wednesday, some eligible women had already received Rs 3,000 as a two-month installment.

"The scheme is set to commence this Saturday. The state government expects that more than one crore eligible women will begin receiving Rs 1,500 per month," he said.

The state government initially scheduled the launch of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for August 17. However, it has now been clarified that July will be regarded as the scheme's starting month. Eligible women will receive an initial installment of Rs 3,000, covering two months. The scheme, which was incorporated into the Maharashtra government's supplementary budget, is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore annually.

This is a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on the lines of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' in Madhya Pradesh introduced by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led dispensation.