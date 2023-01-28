Maharashtra to witness cold wave from Jan 29

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cold wave in Maharashtra from January 29 to February 2. As a result, a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 on in the state.

A cold wave-like condition (threshold 10 degrees) will be observed in Pune, central Maharashtra, while the minimum temperature in Mumbai may go below average.

The city has been experiencing temperatures that are 4-5 degrees below average for the past two weeks. However, it appears like Mumbai is returning to normalcy, as the daytime minimum temperature in Mumbai on Friday, January 27, increased slightly to 18.9 and 18.6 degrees Celsius at IMD's Santacruz and Colaba observatories, respectively. Furthermore, the highs at night were 34.4 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather officials stated that a western disturbance is located over Afghanistan and moving eastward. An induced cyclonic circulation has formed over southwest Rajasthan as a result of its effect. With the chance of cloudy weather in the next few days, the minimum temperature may climb somewhat while the daytime temperature may fall partially.