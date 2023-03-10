Maharashtra to witness unseasonal rain again

Since last week, several districts in the state, notably Vidarbha and Marathwada, have experienced significant weather changes. Crops have been severely destroyed in various regions of North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan due to unseasonal rainfall. Crops such as onions, wheat, orchards, and vegetables have been damaged.

The Met Department has predicted that there is a possibility of another spell of rain in the state in the next few days. This has increased the concerns of the farmers, who are already in distress.

Heavy snowfall in north India's mountain ranges, notably the Himalayas, is having a significant impact on Maharashtra's climate. The India Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for heavy rain and strong winds in several districts of the state during the next five days.

Nandurbar, Nashik, Paldhar, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Jalna and Ahmednagar districts of the state were lashed by untimely rains last week. As a result, crops were severely damaged. These included wheat, jowar and other crops.

March, April, and May are sunny months after the onset of summer. Yet, even after the start of the second week of March, the heat in the atmosphere has not increased this season. Apart from that, the weather is changing during the day owing to the cloudy weather. As a result, it is being advised to take care of your health.