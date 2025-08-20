Maharashtra Tragedy: 4 Children Drown in Rain-Filled Pit Dug for Railway Overbridge in Yavatmal

Yavatmal, Maharashtra (August 20, 2025): Four children drowned on Wednesday evening in an excavation pit at the Darwha railway station area. The pit was dug for a railway overbridge. The children were rescued after locals noticed them struggling, but all four died during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Rihan Aslam Khan, 13; Golu Pandurang Narnware, 10; Somya Satish Khadson, 10; and Vaibhav Ashish Bodhale, 14, all residents of Darwha.

Work is ongoing on the Wardha–Nanded railway line. A large pit was dug on the Darwha–Ner route for the overbridge. Heavy rains had filled the pit with water. On Wednesday evening, the children entered the pit for bathing. They got stuck in the mud and began to drown.

Locals rushed after hearing their cries and pulled the children out. They were immediately taken to Darwha Sub-District Hospital. A crowd gathered outside the hospital, creating tension, which police later controlled.

After initial treatment showed no improvement, the children were put on oxygen and referred to Yavatmal for further care. All four died before reaching the hospital. Two ambulances brought the bodies back to Darwha Sub-District Hospital around 9 p.m., where a large crowd had gathered.