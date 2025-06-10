Maharashtra Tragedy: Father and Two Children Die of Electrocution on Farm in Jalna

Jalna, Maharashtra (June 10, 2025): A father and his two young children died from electrocution on Tuesday in a tragic incident on a farm in the Varud area. Vinod Tukaram Maske 35 was installing plastic mulching film in his field. He received a fatal electric shock. His daughter Shraddha Maske 11 and son Samarth Maske 8 had brought him water. They rushed to their father's aid. They were also fatally electrocuted upon touching him.

The children collapsed on their father's body. All three died at the scene.

The mother went to the farm after the children failed to return home. She found her husband and both children dead. Her screams drew neighboring farmers to the location but it was too late.

The incident has sent a wave of grief through the village. Community members expressed profound sorrow for the devastated family.