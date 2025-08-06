Maharashtra: Trailer Driver Dies of Heart Attack on Samruddhi Expressway Near Gonde Shivar

A trailer driver experienced a heart attack while driving on the Samruddhi Expressway. The driver, Surjit Singh Sodhi (65), a resident of Punjab, was found unconscious near Gonde Shivar after stopping the trailer on the roadside. Doctors from the highway emergency response team examined him and declared him dead. The body was sent to Dodi Hospital for post-mortem. The trailer (NL01-L-4232) was found parked by the roadside. Wavi police have registered a case of sudden death. Constable Gore is investigating the case further.

A similar incident was reported from Panchkula. A 35-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances while driving his car in Sector 8.Local police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.According to preliminary details shared by a police officer, the man, originally hailing from Himachal Pradesh, resided with his wife and daughter in a rented accommodation in Sector 8.

He was driving, when his car suddenly came to a halt and he lost consciousness. Some passers-by eventually observed the man unconscious in the driver’s seat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. While police suspect that the man may have suffered a heart attack while driving, they have not ruled out foul play and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.