Maharashtra Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Gorakhpur LTT Express Near Thakurli Station; Visual Surfaces

A fire broke out in a coach of the Gorakhpur LTT Express near Thakurli Station in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, July 15. Passengers from the burning coach were evacuated and shifted to other coaches.

According to the information, a blaze erupted in the brake liner of a coach of Gorakhpur LTT Express. No injuries have been reported.

Maharashtra Train Fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in the brake liner of Gorakhpur LTT Express near Thakurli station in Mumbai. Train halted. Passengers moved to other coaches after the incident was reported pic.twitter.com/T6p1GYmwHb — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2024

A video of the incident was shared on a social site. In the video, the brake liner under one of the coaches is seen engulfed in the fire, which causes smoke to come out of the coach around it.