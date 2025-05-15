Maharashtra Train Mishap: 7 Wagons Derail Near Amalner on Jalgaon-Surat Route (Watch Video)

A goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the Down and Up lines of the Nandurbar-Surat section of Western Railway getting blocked The incident occurred around 2:18 PM as the train was transitioning from the loop line to the main line toward Surat. In the mishap, seven wagons, including the locomotive, went off the tracks, resulting in the complete blockage of both UP and DN railway lines. The train was transporting coal intended for the GNC power plant near Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

ALERT! Seven wagons of goods train carrying coal derailed at Amalner on Nandurbar-Surat section. Both lines stalled. No injuries. Traffic affected. pic.twitter.com/V8cPev8GDB — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 15, 2025

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Railway authorities have assured the public that restoration work is underway, and all necessary steps are being taken to resume normal train services at the earliest. Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) were promptly dispatched from Nandurbar, Udhna, and Bhusawal to assist in clearing the tracks and restoring operations. Officials stated that the exact cause of the derailment will be determined after a detailed enquiry is completed.