Maharashtra: Transport Minister Orders Fast-Tracking Of Tender Process To Add 8,000 New ST Buses By 2026

State Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to immediately speed up the ongoing tender process to ensure the addition of 8,000 new buses to the ST fleet by the end of 2026. Issuing a stern warning, he said any delay would not be tolerated, and officers responsible for lapses would face strict action. The instructions were given during a review meeting of the MSRTC’s 2025–26 budget. Sarnaik expressed strong displeasure over the slow pace of work across departments, stressing that administrative lethargy was adversely affecting services meant for passengers across the state.

During the meeting, Sarnaik highlighted that the state government has allocated Rs 2,460 crore for MSRTC in the 2025–26 financial year. However, with barely three months remaining, nearly Rs 1,600 crore is at risk of remaining unspent. He termed this situation extremely serious, noting that the funds are sourced from public taxes. The money is meant for improving passenger amenities, procuring new buses, constructing and upgrading bus stations, and carrying out repairs and renovations. Despite this, tender processes for bus purchases and infrastructure projects have been pending for nearly nine months, preventing effective utilisation of funds.

Holding inefficient officials responsible for the delays, Sarnaik instructed departments to urgently complete pending tenders and administrative approvals within the remaining three months. He stressed maximum utilisation of funds to fast-track infrastructure development, including new buses, modern bus stations, passenger facilities, and public toilets. Emphasising that passenger comfort must remain the top priority, the minister said MSRTC’s modernisation would be carried out at a rapid pace. He urged the administration to work with accountability and commitment to ensure that projects move swiftly and tangible improvements are delivered to commuters without further delay.