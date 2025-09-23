Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Arrested After Raping Minor, Victim Dies During Abortion Attempt

A 17-year-old died after her tuition teacher raped, impregnated her, and then gave her an abortion pill. This incident happened in Maharashtra’s Yatavmal district. The tuition teacher has been booked for his gruesome crime. The girl died while she was being treated at the hospital after an abortion attempt, an official said on September 23. The tuition teacher was arrested on September 21 for raping the minor on different occasions for nine months and impregnating her. The girl died at a hospital in Nanded on September 22 while she was being treated.

As per the official complaint filed at the police station, the accused used to tutor her. He befriended the student and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions for the last nine months, the official said. Due to the sexual assault, the girl became pregnant. The accused took her to Pusad town, and there he gave her an abortion pill. Her condition deteriorated after taking the pill, and then she was taken to a hospital in Nanded. She died while being treated at the hospital on September 22.

The accused has been arrested and charges under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been pressed against him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.