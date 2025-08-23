Maharashtra: Two Drown as Car Overturns in Canal Near Pimpalner, One Injured

Solapur, Maharashtra: Two people lost life and one injured due to drowning after car overturned into canal near Pimpalner in Solapur. Accident took place around 11:30 pm on Thursday, after driver lost his control. Deceased identified as Shankar Uttam Bandgar, Anil Jagtap both are residents of Indapur, Pune. Injured Suresh Rajaram Jadhav informed police about the accident.

According to information complainant and deceased went to Dharashiv in a car to see the whereabouts of the daughter of Shankar Bandgar's son. After which they left for Vadapuri around 7 pm, around 9 pm, they had dinner at a hotel in Chinchgaon and moved on. While passing near a canal in the limits of Pimpalner on the Kuiwadi-Tembhurni road, the driver Shankar Bandgar lost control. The car brushed the iron guard on the side of the road and overturned into the canal.

Complainant, Suresh Jadhav, who was seated beside the driver, also had water enter his nose and mouth. He managed to open the side door and escape from the vehicle. Climbing onto the car, he called out for help to passers-by. Hearing his cries, some bystanders and hotel workers rushed to assist and pulled him to safety. At the same time, Pimpalner Police Patil Rahul Petkar, Dhavalas Police Patil Jyotiram Ingle, and Somnath Dange arranged for a tractor. With the help of a rope, the car was pulled out of the water. Both locked doors were then broken open, and the two occupants were taken out. They were immediately shifted to the rural hospital in Kuduwadi by a private ambulance, but doctors declared them dead before treatment could begin.