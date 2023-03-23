Maharashtra: Two injured after fire in health care firm in Palghar

Two persons were injured in a fire in a health care firm in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.

The fire broke out in the reactor of the firm, located in Tarapur MIDC industrial area, at 6:30am. leaving two workers with burn injuries, Palghar Fire Station official Dinesh Ambure said.

The two, in their mid-20s, have been hospitalised. The fire was doused in two hours. The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, he added.

In an similar incident, earlier fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and there were no casualties. The accident was reported at Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited in the MIDC area, which has a cluster of factories