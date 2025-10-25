Maharashtra: Two Robberies on Tuljapur-Solapur Highway in 15 Minutes, Devotees Lose Gold and Cash

Tuljapur: In a shocking incident, two cars of devotees going to and from Tulja Bhavani and Vitthal were attacked and robbed by unknown thieves in the early hours of October 25. The robberies were committed at two places on the Tuljapur-Solapur highway with a gap of just 15 minutes. The thieves stole gold, cash and mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand by threatening them with knives. One devotee was seriously injured in this attack.These two incident has created atmosphere of fear in the area.

According to information, first incident took place at 3:15 am on the service road near Sindphal. While Sandeep Raghunath Atole of Satara district was going to Tulja Bhavani with his family, when the car was stopped, four thieves on two motorcycles threatened them with knives and knives. They robbed the women of gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh 35 thousand. Just 15 minutes after this incident, at 3:30 am, another incident took place in front of ‘Hotel Rajgad’ on the Solapur highway.

Satish Veernath Bidve of Nilanga (Latur district) was on his way to Pandharpur with his family when he stopped his car and was robbed by four thieves. When he resisted, the thieves stabbed and punched Bidve and injured him. In this robbery, valuables worth Rs 85,000 were looted. Based on the complaint of Satish Veernath Bidve, a case has been registered against four unknown thieves at Tuljapur police station under sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have appointed special teams for the investigation and are examining CCTV footage. Since the descriptions of the thieves in both the incidents are similar, the police suspect that this is the work of the same gang. Even though the previous robbery on October 20 has not been investigated, these consecutive incidents are leading to demands from commuters to increase patrols on the highway.