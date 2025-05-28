Maharashtra: Two Washed Away in Buldhana and Beed As Heavy Rains Trigger Floods

Maharashtra has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past two days, leading to flooding in rivers and streams. Meanwhile, Buldhana district experienced cloudburst-like rain around noon on Tuesday, May 27. A 78-year-old man from Gharod village was swept away in the flooded river. In the Beed district, a farmer was also washed away in a stream swollen due to the downpour.

Buldhana has been witnessing continuous heavy rains for the past seven days. On Tuesday evening, cloudburst-like rain occurred in the Gharod village area of Khamgaon taluka, causing the Gharod river to overflow. Dhondiba Ingle, a 70-year-old farm labourer from the village, was returning home when he was washed away while crossing a bridge, unable to judge the depth of the water. The incident was reported to the district administration later that night. However, villagers have expressed anger as no official or NDRF team has reached the village yet.

In the Beed district, rivers and streams have been overflowing due to consistent rainfall over the last eight days, causing major damage and financial losses for farmers. Waterlogging in fields has also brought agricultural activities to a halt.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dnyaneshwar Sakharam Parade, a farmer from Takalgavan in Gevarai taluka of Beed, was swept away while crossing a flooded bridge. Villagers searched for him throughout the night, and his body was found the next morning. The incident has caused widespread grief in the village. His body has been sent to the sub-district hospital in Gevarai for post-mortem.