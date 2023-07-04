Maharashtra: Unidentified man found dead in Bhiwandi lake

A body of an unidentified man was found in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.

The body was fished out from Waraladevi lake in Kamatghar locality of the town in the afternoon, the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered by the police, the official said.

In an similar incident, last month, The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Some passers-by spotted the body in the Varhala lake on evening and alerted the police. Local firemen and police rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the woman, clad in a green saree and believed to be around 50 years' old, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.