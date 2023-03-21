Maharashtra: Unpaid power bills of Rs 127 crore pending in Kalyan zone

Maharashtra power discom has said power bills of Rs 127 crore are pending in the Kalyan zone of Thane district, according to officials.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) PRO said power bill dues worth Rs 100.33 crore are pending with 3,31,275 consumers and Rs 27.17 crore with 48,225 others whose electricity supply had been disconnected for non payment of bills.

He said offices of MSEDCL will remain open during the weekend before March 31 for the ease of consumers who want to pay the pending bills.