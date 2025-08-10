Maharashtra Vande Bharat Train: PM Narendra Modi Digitally Flags Off Ajni–Pune Service with Faster Travel and Modern Comforts

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde and Lok Sabha MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Badnera Junction railway station today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing from Bengaluru, giving the ceremonial green signal. The introduction of this semi-high-speed service is expected to improve connectivity across Maharashtra. Operated by Indian Railways, the train offers faster travel and upgraded amenities for passengers, making it a significant addition to the state’s transportation network. The launch reflects ongoing efforts to modernise rail services and boost regional connectivity.

Amravati, Maharashtra: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde and Lok Sabha MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade flags off the Vande Bharat train from Badnera Junction railway station pic.twitter.com/PUPLWmrJt2 — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2025

Fastest Train Between Nagpur and Pune

The Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express, operated by Central Railway, covers the 881-kilometre journey in about 12 hours, making it the fastest service on this corridor. It outpaces other trains such as the Pune Humsafar Express and the Azad Hind Express, offering a quicker and more efficient travel option. The reduced journey time is set to benefit both daily commuters and occasional travellers, easing long-distance movement between these two key cities. Enhanced speed, along with modern on-board facilities, positions this train as a game-changer for passengers seeking comfort, convenience, and reliability on the Nagpur–Pune route.

Schedule, Frequency, and Stops

Designated as train numbers 26101 (Pune to Ajni) and 26102 (Ajni to Pune), the Vande Bharat Express runs six days a week, taking a break on Tuesdays from Pune and Mondays from Ajni. The Pune service departs at 06:25 hours and arrives in Ajni at 18:25 the same day. From Ajni, it leaves at 09:50 hours, reaching Pune at 21:50 hours. The train halts at ten stations — Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund Chord Line — enhancing accessibility for towns and cities along the route.

Modern Coaches and Passenger Comfort

The Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express consists of eight advanced coaches, including one Executive Chair Car (EC) and seven Chair Car (CC) coaches, accommodating a total of 590 passengers. The Executive Coach seats 44 passengers, while the Chair Car coaches provide 546 seats. Passengers can enjoy ergonomic seating, modern interiors, and other state-of-the-art facilities for a comfortable journey. The launch of this train signifies Indian Railways’ commitment to offering faster, more efficient, and passenger-friendly travel options. This addition is expected to significantly improve the travel experience on one of Maharashtra’s busiest long-distance rail routes.