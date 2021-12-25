Maharashtra: Vedic school teacher in Washim held for raping minor

A teacher of a Vedic school was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old student, said police on Saturday.

The accused, Ajay Pathak, has been arrested under POCSO Act.

According to the Karanja Police, the incident took place at Sri Narsingh Saraswati Swami Maharaj Vedpathashala in the city when Pathak, purportedly asked the victim to massage his legs.

The girl's parents and relatives filed a complaint at the police station after the victim confided about the incident to them.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, added the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

