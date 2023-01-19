Maharashtra: Versova-Ghatkopar line to remain shut today between 5.45pm and 7.30pm

Prime Minister Modi will visit Mumbai on Thursday, January 19 to lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects in the city and also inaugurate two Metro lines - 2A (which will run between Andheri to west Dahisar), and 7 (which will run between Andheri east to Dahisar).To clear the way for him, metro authorities have issued a notice which states the Versova-Ghatkopar Line will be closed between 5.45 pm to 7.30 pm on 19th of January, 2023. Further, they have conveyed their regret for inconvenience. Also, office goers are requested to find an alternative way or route to travel between these hours.

This is PM Narendra Modi’s first visit to the maximum city after the Eknath Shinde-led government came to power with the help of the BJP and the two parties are expected to put up a show of strength in Mumbai.

PM Modi is likely to address a public rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Party workers are expected to gather at the ground by 1 pm on Thursday, as the Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons.PM Modi is also expected to make a few announcements ahead of the civic polls. Elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body, are due since last year. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes and inaugurate several civic projects. He will also lay foundation stones for setting up two hospitals, and a new sewerage treatment plant in Mumbai to prevent the mixing of sewage water into the sea. Additionally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in Switzerland, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his trip to Davos. Shinde's visit to Davos is likely to bring investment opportunities for the state. Both Shinde and Fadnavis were scheduled to travel to Davos but after the announcement of Modi’s visit to Mumbai, Fadnavis chose to cancel his trip to oversee preparations for the PM’s trip.