Maharashtra: Water Supply in Thane to remain disrupted on Sep 8

The water supply in select Thane neighbourhoods will be cut off for 24 hours on Friday, September 8, due to necessary maintenance and repair work, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated on Wednesday.

According to TMC, there will be no water supply from 9.00 am on Friday (September 8) to 9.00 am on Saturday (September 9). During this shutdown period, water supplyin parts of Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanyanagar, Vartaknagar, Saket, Ritupark, Jail, Gandhinagar, Rustamji, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and Kalwa will be completely shut off for 24 hours.

The STEM Authority will undertake urgent maintenance and repair work, as a result water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane from 9.00 am on Friday (September 8) to 9.00 am on Saturday (September 9), the civic body said.